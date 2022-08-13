Stealing Syrian oil shame of US

Entornointeligente.com /

Photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the Capitol building in Washington, DC. [Photo/Xinhua] On Aug 11, the official Syrian news agency reported that United States military forces continued to plunder Syrian oil, using 144 tankers to transport stolen oil to Iraq.

It is easy to understand the fact that US troops steal oil from Syria, as theft has long been their profession. Yet it is rather informative that the US troops transported their stolen oil to Iraq, which is, in the general impression of the public, a country rich in oil. According to latest data from Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization, Iraq produced 458.4 million barrels of crude oil every day in July, 68,000 barrels more than that of June.

So even with the output of the fifth-largest oil producer in the world the US’ greedy appetite for oil is still not satisfied.

And despite being the fifth-largest oil producer of the world, much of Iraq’s population is still living in poverty. According to UK website Open Democracy, in May some economists estimated the poverty rate in the country to be more than 30 percent.

There might be many reasons, but pillaging by the US is probably one of them. There have been many reports of the US having shipped seized and shipped gold out of the country.

A glance at its past record shows that the US is becoming increasingly more naked in its plundering. In the early 1970s, when it pillaged Vietnam, it committed the deeds under the pale excuse of intervening and helping its ally in southern Vietnam.

After the Sept 11 incident in 2001, it sent troops to Afghanistan claiming they were «fighting terrorism», but only bred more terrorism there.

In 2003, when it invaded Iraq, they were even too lazy to find an excuse better than the famous tube of washing powder;

Today they even nakedly steal oil from Syria, without even trying to find an excuse.

What will they steal tomorrow? With or without an excuse.

Maybe the Pentagon knows the answer.

