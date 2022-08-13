Ste Madeleine murder

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot last night near Circles Bar in Ste Madeleine.
He has been identified as Aaron Maloney. Police said he has addresses in Princes Town and Ste Madeleine.
Reports indicate that around 11.10 pm Maloney was standing in front of his father’s home, which is close to the bar, along Manahambre Road, speaking to his father and two other men.
Suddenly, a man wearing a hoodie began shooting at Maloney.
As he fell to the ground, the gunman ran through some bushes. Maloney died at the scene.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 are investigating.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian