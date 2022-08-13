Ste Madeleine murder

Entornointeligente.com /

A 40-year-old man was fa­tal­ly shot last night near Cir­cles Bar in Ste Madeleine.

He has been iden­ti­fied as Aaron Mal­oney. Po­lice said he has ad­dress­es in Princes Town and Ste Madeleine.

Re­ports in­di­cate that around 11.10 pm Mal­oney was stand­ing in front of his fa­ther’s home, which is close to the bar, along Man­a­ham­bre Road, speak­ing to his fa­ther and two oth­er men.

Sud­den­ly, a man wear­ing a hood­ie be­gan shoot­ing at Mal­oney.

As he fell to the ground, the gun­man ran through some bush­es. Mal­oney died at the scene.

Of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions Re­gion 3 are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com