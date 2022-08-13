13 agosto, 2022
Mundo

Ste Madeleine murder

20 segundos ago
A 40-year-old man was fa­tal­ly shot last night near Cir­cles Bar in Ste Madeleine.  

He has been iden­ti­fied as Aaron Mal­oney. Po­lice said he has ad­dress­es in Princes Town and Ste Madeleine.  

Re­ports in­di­cate that around 11.10 pm Mal­oney was stand­ing in front of his fa­ther’s home, which is close to the bar, along Man­a­ham­bre Road, speak­ing to his fa­ther and two oth­er men. 

 Sud­den­ly, a man wear­ing a hood­ie be­gan shoot­ing at Mal­oney.  

As he fell to the ground, the gun­man  ran through some bush­es. Mal­oney died at the scene. 

Of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions Re­gion 3 are  in­ves­ti­gat­ing. 

