Statement on altercation involving Anderson Peters and others

The Government of Grenada is deeply saddened by the events that unfolded on Wednesday evening, leaving national sporting icon and international champion Anderson Peters and others beaten and injured.

The facts are still unknown, but the persons involved are currently assisting the police with their investigations, which are expected to be swift.

The Government of Grenada unequivocally condemns violence of any kind and calls on all citizens and visitors to maintain a posture of respect for differing perspectives, and to opt for rational debate over extreme behaviour.

Prayers and well wishes for a speedy recovery are extended to Anderson Peters and all other persons injured during the altercation.

May God grant us healing as a nation.

