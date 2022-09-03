State of Emergency in Puerto Rico Due to Monkeypox Infections

Entornointeligente.com /

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed the executive order, which came into effect immediately and will be extended for 30 days.

This Friday, the governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, declared a state of emergency due to the increase in confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country.

The Executive Order signed by the governor became effective immediately and will be extended for 30 days.

The measure allows the Department of Health to «implement efforts and measures necessary to safeguard public health, welfare, and safety» to prevent and control the virus’s spread.

The governor said that the emergency declaration also guarantees resources for surveillance, detection, prevention, vaccination, and specific treatments to address the spread of this disease.

One hundred fourteen confirmed cases, 39 suspects, 36 close contacts, and six persons under investigation have been reported in the country until this week.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are currently 52 090 confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide and 15 confirmed deaths.

