State Funeral For Queen Elizabeth II Held At Westminster Abbey

The funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II was held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday morning. The Queen’s life-long sense of duty was lauded at the state funeral. The Dean of Westminster, who led the service, expressed gratitude to a congregation of 2,000 people including world leaders and royalty. The Very Reverend David Hoyle began the service by speaking of the Queen’s unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth. The service was filled with traditional church music and readings from the Bible. King Charles III led a sombre procession behind his mother’s coffin from Westminster Hall to the abbey. As the service came towards its end the Last Post was played – by the same team that performed it at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, before the nation came to a standstill for two minutes’ silence. The coffin was taken to Wellington Arch, at London’s Hyde Park Corner, to the solemn toll of Big Ben. The procession then continued to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the Queen’s principal residence up to the time of her death, for a second service. Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined the route for the solemn occasion which was attended by leaders and royalty from across the globe. Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness is in attendance. Committal service At the committal service, the Queen’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, set below the chapel at St. George’s, where many royal family members have been laid to rest. A private burial service will be held for the family later this evening.

