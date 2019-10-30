Start date for new flights between the Falkland Islands and São Paulo

Entornointeligente.com /

LATAM Airlines Brazil’s new weekly flight between the Falkland Islands and São Paulo will begin operating on 20 November 2019. This service will allow passengers to make onward connections to multiple destinations in South and North America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

This exciting new air link will also bring significant commercial benefits to the Falkland Islands including an estimated increase in economic activity of over £2m annually as well as encourage growth in tourist, retail and hospitality sectors. It also represents the fulfilment of one of the key commitments of The Islands Plan 2018-2022 – the Legislative Assembly’s blueprint for building a prosperous, productive and positive future for the nation – which is to strengthen the Falkland Islands’ connections to the outside world.

MLA Barry Elsby, portfolio lead, said: “This is a huge milestone in realising our goal of improving our global connectivity. Since we first announced the establishment of this new weekly flight, there has been a lot of excitement both at home and abroad, particularly given the opportunities for expanded economic growth and investment.

“The new service will significantly strengthen our ties with the outside world and provide a range of benefits for our community, not only in terms of expanding their opportunities to travel, but also in terms of the movement of goods into and out of the country.”

Four times a month, LATAM Airlines Brazil will operate a return service between Mount Pleasant and São Paulo; six of these flights will be non-stop and once a month there will be a stop in Cordoba, Argentina on the southbound and northbound service respectively. All flights are scheduled to arrive and depart on Wednesdays.

Tickets are available via www.latam.com or from local LATAM sales agents.

