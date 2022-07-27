Stakeholders frustrated as THA quiet on plans for Carnival in October

Entornointeligente.com /

Car­ni­val is in high de­mand. Tribe’s Sun­set The­atre gave a glimpse with its lime on Ari­api­ta Av­enue Las Jam on Sun­day.

This was fol­lowed by videos sur­fac­ing of Ply­mouth’s J’Ou­vert cel­e­bra­tions, a fix­ture of the To­ba­go Her­itage Fes­ti­val, which has on­ly served to cre­ate more an­tic­i­pa­tion for To­ba­go’s first-ever Car­ni­val.

But there is grow­ing con­cern that To­ba­go is not ready to ac­cept the ba­ton as, de­spite the build­ing in­ter­est, there has large­ly been si­lence from the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly about plans for the event.

Sev­er­al stake­hold­ers told the Busi­ness Guardian that apart from the dates Oc­to­ber 28 to 30, they know very lit­tle about the event.

Ron­nie and Caro’s band­leader Ron­nie McIn­tosh, who has formed a part­ner­ship with pop­u­lar To­ba­go nightspot Jade Mon­key to cre­ate a band for the event, has said the lim­it­ed in­for­ma­tion has cre­at­ed some hes­i­tance de­spite sig­nif­i­cant in­ter­est.

«The ex­cite­ment is there for To­ba­go, but what To­ba­go is lack­ing is spe­cif­ic in­for­ma­tion, be­cause all they have out so far is that the Car­ni­val is 28 to 30 of Oc­to­ber. That’s all they have, they don’t have a cal­en­dar of events yet,» said McIn­tosh.

He ex­plained that specifics around Car­ni­val events have an in­flu­ence on the reg­is­tra­tion and par­tic­i­pa­tion of mas­quer­aders, so he called on the au­thor­i­ties to be more forth­com­ing with the de­tails.

«They don’t have ex­act­ly where and what time is the J’Ou­vert and they don’t have where and what time is the pret­ty mas,» he said, which McIn­tosh ex­plained could sway the de­ci­sion to play mas or not.

«Based on the amount of hours on the road for the pret­ty mas, a mas­quer­ad­er could hes­i­tate to spend mon­ey, to jump up, if the hours is not suf­fi­cient to jump up. So for in­stance, if the pa­rade is 10 am to 2 pm, well you’re not get­ting mas­quer­aders pay­ing to jump up for four hours. If your pa­rade is 10 am or 8 am to 6 pm, you know that’s a full day,» said McIn­tosh.

He added, «So, we get­ting the calls, the peo­ple in Jade Mon­key ex­cit­ed but they not com­mit­ted as yet be­cause of the fact that we not get­ting suf­fi­cient in­for­ma­tion com­ing out of the THA. So there’s a lot of hes­i­tan­cy based on in­for­ma­tion, so we’re re­al­ly hop­ing we get those specifics from the THA as soon as pos­si­ble.»

The band­leader al­so not­ed sig­nif­i­cant for­eign in­ter­est as well, but the avail­abil­i­ty of flights to the is­land raised ques­tions. He ex­plained that while his team was get­ting more as­sur­ances from Trinidad-based mas­quer­aders, those abroad were anx­ious­ly look­ing to see what were their flight op­tions.

‘To­ba­go’s feed­back is that a lot of our Trinidad mas­quer­aders want to play with Jade Mon­key of course. A lot of for­eign­ers try­ing to book. What they are wait­ing on is if there are di­rect flights. The for­eign-based mas­quer­aders, they don’t want to go Port-of-Spain/Pi­ar­co to Crown Point. They want to fly di­rect, so they are wait­ing. The ex­cite­ment is there, but they not reg­is­ter­ing to play the mas as yet be­cause they want di­rect flights. Ba­si­cal­ly, they want a flight di­rect from New York. They want to fly di­rect from Toron­to, Mi­a­mi, Lon­don, those places. So that they can come straight to Crown Point.»

The lim­it­ed in­for­ma­tion about To­ba­go’s Car­ni­val al­so com­pli­cat­ed this de­ci­sion process, as McIn­tosh ex­plained the po­ten­tial par­tic­i­pants al­so need­ed to plan based on what was avail­able dur­ing the Car­ni­val.

«Car­ni­val is a lot of plan­ning. I don’t know if peo­ple in au­thor­i­ty un­der­stand Car­ni­val is plan­ning.

«From ho­tels, to rental cars, to va­ca­tion to pick days, to ca­su­al days. If you tak­ing one week va­ca­tion., a lot of plan­ning; ac­com­mo­da­tion. To­ba­go is al­ways sat­u­rat­ed, East­er is al­ways a mess in terms of ac­com­mo­da­tion, so far less for Car­ni­val,» he said.

McIn­tosh told the Busi­ness Guardian that the THA need­ed to recog­nise that the plan­ning did not on­ly in­clude the stake­hold­ers but the po­ten­tial par­tic­i­pants in the event.

«We need to get all the in­for­ma­tion about what event are they hav­ing, and where? What part of the is­land is the J’Ou­vert? What part of the is­land is the street pa­rade? What is the time for the J’Ou­vert? Is it 4 am to 10am? What is the time is the street pa­rade? We need to get that, the mas­quer­aders need to get that type of in­for­ma­tion to know how to book.»

He al­so point­ed out lit­tle was known about the build-up to the To­ba­go Car­ni­val day as well, as this too would shape the book­ings made by tourists.

«We need events. What events are they hav­ing so a mas­quer­ad­er could know whether I could come in from the Thurs­day be­cause I want to go (this event) be­cause be­sides the street pa­rade and every­thing they al­so like to go a cou­ple of events as well,» he said.

At the post Ex­ec­u­tive Coun­cil meet­ing of the THA, held on Ju­ly 15, Sec­re­tary of the Di­vi­sion of Tourism, Cul­ture, An­tiq­ui­ties, Coun­cil­lor Tashia Bur­ris sought to ad­dress the grow­ing con­cern about the lack of in­for­ma­tion about To­ba­go’s Car­ni­val.

She as­sured then that fol­low­ing the end of the To­ba­go Her­itage Fes­ti­val more de­tails would be re­vealed about the event.

This po­si­tion was re­peat­ed when the Busi­ness Guardian asked about the lo­gis­tics of the event.

«An Itin­er­ary or Cal­en­dar of events were agreed up­on by the var­i­ous stake­hold­ers in­volved in the plan­ning process of the To­ba­go Car­ni­val Sched­uled for Oc­to­ber, 2022. This cal­en­dar of events would be shared with the me­dia and pub­lic once the To­ba­go Her­itage Fes­ti­val is com­plet­ed,» Bur­ris said in an emailed re­sponse to the Busi­ness Guardian.

She al­so re­mained tight-lipped on ques­tions on J’Ou­vert and the Pa­rade of Bands.

Bur­ris said in re­sponse to our ques­tions, «As in­di­cat­ed, the cal­en­dar of events to be re­leased will de­scribe and out­line all events pri­or to the 28th of Oc­to­ber. There will be a J’Ou­vert cel­e­bra­tion in due course of the Car­ni­val fes­tiv­i­ties sched­uled for Oc­to­ber 2022. There will al­so be a Pa­rade of Bands which again will be re­flect­ed on the com­pre­hen­sive list­ing or cal­en­dar of events to be shared with the me­dia and the pub­lic. The specifics of the pa­rade of bands and oth­er ac­tiv­i­ties re­lat­ed will al­so be re­flect­ed in the cal­en­dar of events to be rolled out.»

She con­firmed that events would be held all around the is­land dur­ing the Car­ni­val cel­e­bra­tions, their lo­ca­tions, she said, would be re­vealed af­ter the un­veil­ing of the cal­en­dar of events.

Bur­ris con­firmed there were on­go­ing talks to in­crease avail­able flights and sail­ings to To­ba­go dur­ing that time giv­en that there were al­ready re­ports of flights be­ing ful­ly booked for the pe­ri­od.

«Dis­cus­sions are on­go­ing to have the air­bridge sit­u­a­tion sort­ed in an ef­fort to in­crease the num­ber of flights to the is­land in time for Oc­to­ber and for Car­ni­val ac­tiv­i­ties. Dis­cus­sions will al­so be had with the Port Au­thor­i­ty to dis­cuss the pos­si­bil­i­ty of ad­di­tion­al sail­ings over the pe­ri­od to ac­com­mo­date more pas­sen­gers wish­ing to get to To­ba­go for Car­ni­val fes­tiv­i­ties,» she said.

