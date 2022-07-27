Stakeholders frustrated as THA quiet on plans for Carnival in October

Carnival is in high demand. Tribe’s Sunset Theatre gave a glimpse with its lime on Ariapita Avenue Las Jam on Sunday.
This was followed by videos surfacing of Plymouth’s J’Ouvert celebrations, a fixture of the Tobago Heritage Festival, which has only served to create more anticipation for Tobago’s first-ever Carnival.
But there is growing concern that Tobago is not ready to accept the baton as, despite the building interest, there has largely been silence from the Tobago House of Assembly about plans for the event.
Several stakeholders told the Business Guardian that apart from the dates October 28 to 30, they know very little about the event.
Ronnie and Caro’s bandleader Ronnie McIntosh, who has formed a partnership with popular Tobago nightspot Jade Monkey to create a band for the event, has said the limited information has created some hesitance despite significant interest.
«The excitement is there for Tobago, but what Tobago is lacking is specific information, because all they have out so far is that the Carnival is 28 to 30 of October. That’s all they have, they don’t have a calendar of events yet,» said McIntosh.
He explained that specifics around Carnival events have an influence on the registration and participation of masqueraders, so he called on the authorities to be more forthcoming with the details.
«They don’t have exactly where and what time is the J’Ouvert and they don’t have where and what time is the pretty mas,» he said, which McIntosh explained could sway the decision to play mas or not.
«Based on the amount of hours on the road for the pretty mas, a masquerader could hesitate to spend money, to jump up, if the hours is not sufficient to jump up. So for instance, if the parade is 10 am to 2 pm, well you’re not getting masqueraders paying to jump up for four hours. If your parade is 10 am or 8 am to 6 pm, you know that’s a full day,» said McIntosh.
He added, «So, we getting the calls, the people in Jade Monkey excited but they not committed as yet because of the fact that we not getting sufficient information coming out of the THA. So there’s a lot of hesitancy based on information, so we’re really hoping we get those specifics from the THA as soon as possible.»
The bandleader also noted significant foreign interest as well, but the availability of flights to the island raised questions. He explained that while his team was getting more assurances from Trinidad-based masqueraders, those abroad were anxiously looking to see what were their flight options.
‘Tobago’s feedback is that a lot of our Trinidad masqueraders want to play with Jade Monkey of course. A lot of foreigners trying to book. What they are waiting on is if there are direct flights. The foreign-based masqueraders, they don’t want to go Port-of-Spain/Piarco to Crown Point. They want to fly direct, so they are waiting. The excitement is there, but they not registering to play the mas as yet because they want direct flights. Basically, they want a flight direct from New York. They want to fly direct from Toronto, Miami, London, those places. So that they can come straight to Crown Point.»
The limited information about Tobago’s Carnival also complicated this decision process, as McIntosh explained the potential participants also needed to plan based on what was available during the Carnival.
«Carnival is a lot of planning. I don’t know if people in authority understand Carnival is planning.
«From hotels, to rental cars, to vacation to pick days, to casual days. If you taking one week vacation., a lot of planning; accommodation. Tobago is always saturated, Easter is always a mess in terms of accommodation, so far less for Carnival,» he said.
• Continues on BG 9
• From BG8
McIntosh told the Business Guardian that the THA needed to recognise that the planning did not only include the stakeholders but the potential participants in the event.
«We need to get all the information about what event are they having, and where? What part of the island is the J’Ouvert? What part of the island is the street parade? What is the time for the J’Ouvert? Is it 4 am to 10am? What is the time is the street parade? We need to get that, the masqueraders need to get that type of information to know how to book.»
He also pointed out little was known about the build-up to the Tobago Carnival day as well, as this too would shape the bookings made by tourists.
«We need events. What events are they having so a masquerader could know whether I could come in from the Thursday because I want to go (this event) because besides the street parade and everything they also like to go a couple of events as well,» he said.
At the post Executive Council meeting of the THA, held on July 15, Secretary of the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities, Councillor Tashia Burris sought to address the growing concern about the lack of information about Tobago’s Carnival.
She assured then that following the end of the Tobago Heritage Festival more details would be revealed about the event.
This position was repeated when the Business Guardian asked about the logistics of the event.
«An Itinerary or Calendar of events were agreed upon by the various stakeholders involved in the planning process of the Tobago Carnival Scheduled for October, 2022. This calendar of events would be shared with the media and public once the Tobago Heritage Festival is completed,» Burris said in an emailed response to the Business Guardian.
She also remained tight-lipped on questions on J’Ouvert and the Parade of Bands.
Burris said in response to our questions, «As indicated, the calendar of events to be released will describe and outline all events prior to the 28th of October. There will be a J’Ouvert celebration in due course of the Carnival festivities scheduled for October 2022. There will also be a Parade of Bands which again will be reflected on the comprehensive listing or calendar of events to be shared with the media and the public. The specifics of the parade of bands and other activities related will also be reflected in the calendar of events to be rolled out.»
She confirmed that events would be held all around the island during the Carnival celebrations, their locations, she said, would be revealed after the unveiling of the calendar of events.
Burris confirmed there were ongoing talks to increase available flights and sailings to Tobago during that time given that there were already reports of flights being fully booked for the period.
«Discussions are ongoing to have the airbridge situation sorted in an effort to increase the number of flights to the island in time for October and for Carnival activities. Discussions will also be had with the Port Authority to discuss the possibility of additional sailings over the period to accommodate more passengers wishing to get to Tobago for Carnival festivities,» she said.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian