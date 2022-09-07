Stabbing suspect dead, but brother still on the run

Entornointeligente.com /

Annie Sanderson comforts her granddaughter, who was close with Gloria Lydia Burns, 62, who was killed on James Smith Cree Nation after a stabbing spree killed 10 people on the reserve and nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada. September 5, 2022. [Photo/Agencies] One of two suspects in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan on Sunday－in which 10 people were killed and 18 injured－was found dead on Monday morning on the James Smith Cree Nation in a heavily grassed area near a house, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said.

The suspect, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson, had injuries that were not believed to be self-inflicted, Blackmore said.

Myles Sanderson, the other suspect and Damien’s brother, may be injured and seeking medical attention.

He is charged with one count of first-degree murder and also faces attempted murder and breaking-and-entering charges. More charges are expected as the investigation continues, CBC News reported.

Blackmore told reporters that the RCMP is using «every human, investigational and technological resource» to locate and arrest Sanderson.

She said hundreds of Saskatchewan RCMP staff members, from operators to major crime units, are dedicated to the investigation.

«It is horrific what has occurred in our province,» Blackmore said.

She could not provide a motive, but the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations suggested the stabbings could be drug-related.

«This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people,» chief Bobby Cameron said.

Saskatoon police confirmed that they had been searching for Myles Sanderson in James Smith Cree Nation since May. He had been serving a nearly five-year federal sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats. He got a statutory release and then disappeared.

At a news conference on Sunday, RCMP said the dead and injured were found in 13 locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon. Some of them were targeted, while others were attacked at random.

Agencies contributed to this story.

