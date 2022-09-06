St Thomas roads blocked for a second day

Entornointeligente.com /

Taxi operators in eastern St Thomas have, for a second consecutive day, been forced to withdraw their services amid roadblocks erected to protest the poor state of roads in the parish.

On Monday, which coincided with the first day of the new school year, the taxi and bus operators in the parish joined frustrated residents in their protest, given that they could not operate their routes.

Commuters traveling to and from Bath, Lyssons, Port Morant, Dalvey and Leith Hall were most affected.

Kirk Brown, president of the Eastern St Thomas Taxi Association, said he was not pleased with the poor condition of the roads or the protest action.

«The protests are taking place and it’s not like the taxi drivers can pass roadblocks so they have to park. We’re not making any money parking cars. There’s no income, so mi can’t feel good,» Brown told The Gleaner on Tuesday morning.

