St Thomas road protests mar start to new school year

Protestors in St Thomas have threatened to continue pressing for action if nothing is done to bring immediate relief after mounting a series of roadblocks over bumpy under-construction roads on Monday.

Taxi and bus operators, who also withdrew their services, joined frustrated residents in protest as the numerous roadblocks along the Leith Hall and Lyssons main roads and in other sections of the parish left commuters, including students, stranded.

Commuters travelling to or from Bath, Lyssons, Port Morant and Dalvey and Leith Hall were most affected.

As early as 3 a.m., residents began mounting roadblocks, timed to coincide with the first day of the new school year.

When the Gleaner team visited the parish about 1 p.m., residents were still blocking the roads.

