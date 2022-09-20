20 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

St. Thomas Farmer Fined After Pleading Guilty To Ganja Charges

23 segundos ago
st_thomas_farmer_fined_after_pleading_guilty_to_ganja_charges.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

A St. Thomas farmer who changed his not guilty plea on drug charges to guilty was fined more than $350,000 when he appeared before the St. Thomas Parish Court on Monday.    Peter Silvera of Roselle in the parish was fined $15,000 for possession of ganja, $126,000 for dealing in ganja and $216,000 for cultivating ganja.   It’s reported that on May 28 last year the St. Thomas Police carried out a raid on a property off the Roselle main road where they discovered a ganja farm.   The farm was destroyed and a large quantity of the ganja plants seized.   Silvera, who was at the property, was arrested and charged.  

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation