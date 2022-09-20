St. Thomas Farmer Fined After Pleading Guilty To Ganja Charges

Entornointeligente.com /

A St. Thomas farmer who changed his not guilty plea on drug charges to guilty was fined more than $350,000 when he appeared before the St. Thomas Parish Court on Monday. Peter Silvera of Roselle in the parish was fined $15,000 for possession of ganja, $126,000 for dealing in ganja and $216,000 for cultivating ganja. It’s reported that on May 28 last year the St. Thomas Police carried out a raid on a property off the Roselle main road where they discovered a ganja farm. The farm was destroyed and a large quantity of the ganja plants seized. Silvera, who was at the property, was arrested and charged.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com