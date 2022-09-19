St. Mary Police Concerned About Increasing Number Of Domestic Disputes And Other Conflicts

Entornointeligente.com /

Commanding Officer for the St. Mary Police Division Bobbette Morgan Simpson is raising concern about what she says is a noticeable increase in domestic disputes and conflicts in the parish. She highlighted the concern during the recent monthly meeting of the St. Mary Municipal Corporation. Superintendent Morgan Simpson says several of the disputes have ended in bloodshed «we have had since the start of the year 8 reported case but we know there are a lot going on which are not reported». The St. Mary Divisional head says the disputes and conflict place a major strain on policing efforts in the parish and urged the affected parties to seek mediation «a lot of our resources are taken up just dealing with conflicts…so I also implore you to try to help us with the whole conflict resolution, mediation in the space». Superintendent Morgan says serious crimes, including murder, are also cause for major concern. Murders have increase in the parish this year.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

