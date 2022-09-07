St. Lucian Government Reviewing Grooming In Schools Following Incident With Lawyer’s Son

Entornointeligente.com /

The St. Lucian government says it remains committed to reviewing the present positions regarding issues of grooming in schools after the 13-year-old son of a lawyer was prevented from attending classes on the first day of the new school term on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said it is aware of situations at various schools which have sparked public discussion, as it relates to issues of grooming in schools on the island.

It assured the general public that it remains committed to reviewing the present positions with a view to addressing the current issues from a holistic standpoint.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com