St Lucian government reviewing grooming in schools amid legal threat

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, CMC – The St. Lucian government says it «remains committed» to reviewing the present positions regarding issues of grooming in schools after the 13-year-old son of a lawyer was prevented from attending classes on the first day of the new school term on Monday.

«The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training is aware of situations at various schools which have sparked public discussion, as it relates to issues of grooming in schools on the island,» the ministry said in a statement.

It said it wanted to assure the general public «that it remains committed to reviewing the present positions with a view to addressing the current issues from a holistic standpoint.

«As such, the Ministry is committed to ensuring that an evaluation of this nature includes the thorough participation of all relevant stakeholders, in determining the best way forward,» the brief statement said.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, attorney Al C Elliot Sr. said one of his 13 year-old twins, attending the St. Mary’s College, was denied entry «into his classroom this first day of school, because his hair does not conform to the rules of the school».

