Entornointeligente.com /

St. Lucia has removed the requirement for physical distancing limitations and has relaxed its face mask mandate, among major new adjustments to the island’s COVID-19 protocols.

Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Baptiste announced the change yesterday.

St Lucia has vaccinated approximately 30 per cent of its population.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com