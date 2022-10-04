St Joseph man shoot behind armed bandits

Anna-Lisa Paul
A St Joseph man who awoke to find two bandits stealing his Aqua motorcar out of his driveway on Sunday night, used his licensed firearm to shoot behind the armed men and managed to scare them off.
One suspect was later arrested.
The incident occurred around 11.45 pm on October 2, at the home of a 59-year-old of Maracas Royal Road.
The victim and his family were said to be asleep when the dogs began barking.
Upon checking, the victim saw one man sitting in the driver’s seat, fiddling with the dashboard – whilst a second suspect stood outside the vehicle with a shotgun in his hand.
As the victim raised an alarm, the armed man pointed the gun at him.
Fearing for his life, the licensed firearm holder began shooting at the suspects who escaped through the gate they had forced open.
Contacting the St Joseph Police Station, the victim reported the matter and officers visited the scene and recovered five 9 mm spent shells.
No workable prints were obtained inside the vehicle.
Enquiries are continuing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian