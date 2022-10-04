St Joseph man shoot behind armed bandits

Entornointeligente.com /

An­na-Lisa Paul

A St Joseph man who awoke to find two ban­dits steal­ing his Aqua mo­tor­car out of his dri­ve­way on Sun­day night, used his li­censed firearm to shoot be­hind the armed men and man­aged to scare them off.

One sus­pect was lat­er ar­rest­ed.

The in­ci­dent oc­curred around 11.45 pm on Oc­to­ber 2, at the home of a 59-year-old of Mara­cas Roy­al Road.

The vic­tim and his fam­i­ly were said to be asleep when the dogs be­gan bark­ing.

Up­on check­ing, the vic­tim saw one man sit­ting in the dri­ver’s seat, fid­dling with the dash­board – whilst a sec­ond sus­pect stood out­side the ve­hi­cle with a shot­gun in his hand.

As the vic­tim raised an alarm, the armed man point­ed the gun at him.

Fear­ing for his life, the li­censed firearm hold­er be­gan shoot­ing at the sus­pects who es­caped through the gate they had forced open.

Con­tact­ing the St Joseph Po­lice Sta­tion, the vic­tim re­port­ed the mat­ter and of­fi­cers vis­it­ed the scene and re­cov­ered five 9 mm spent shells.

No work­able prints were ob­tained in­side the ve­hi­cle.

En­quiries are con­tin­u­ing.

