St Joseph accident victim identified

AN­NA-LISA PAUL

The man who died dur­ing a road traf­fic ac­ci­dent in St Joseph on Sun­day has been iden­ti­fied as Dex­ter Ac­co.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that Ac­co—whose age is not known and has no fixed place of abode—was struck by a ve­hi­cle in the vicin­i­ty of Mu­nich Hard­ware, East­ern Main Road, St Joseph, around 3:10 pm on Ju­ly 17.

He died at the scene.

The 26-year-old dri­ver of Sec­ond Street, Barataria told po­lice he was pro­ceed­ing west when Ac­co ran out in­to the road­way. The dri­ver said de­spite swerv­ing to avoid hit­ting Ac­co, he was un­suc­cess­ful.

The dri­ver re­mained in po­lice cus­tody up to Sun­day night.

