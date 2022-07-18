St Joseph accident victim identified

ANNA-LISA PAUL
The man who died during a road traffic accident in St Joseph on Sunday has been identified as Dexter Acco.
Guardian Media understands that Acco—whose age is not known and has no fixed place of abode—was struck by a vehicle in the vicinity of Munich Hardware, Eastern Main Road, St Joseph, around 3:10 pm on July 17.
He died at the scene.
The 26-year-old driver of Second Street, Barataria told police he was proceeding west when Acco ran out into the roadway. The driver said despite swerving to avoid hitting Acco, he was unsuccessful.
The driver remained in police custody up to Sunday night.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian