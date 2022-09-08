St. James Man Charged With 2016 Murder

Entornointeligente.com /

A 42-year-old man, who was captured last month in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Bogue Village, St. James almost six years ago, has been charged. Joshua Anderson, otherwise called ‘Josh’, of Norwood Heights, St. James, has been charged with the murder of Christine Johnson Vaughn. Mr. Anderson was arrested in St. Ann during a police operation on August 28. It was reported that about 2:16 a.m., on December 16, 2016, Mrs. Johnson Vaughn was a patron at an event in Bogue Village when there was an altercation between her and Mr. Anderson. Mr. Anderson reportedly pulled a firearm and shot her multiple times. Mrs Johnson Vaughn was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Mr. Anderson reportedly left the parish and eluded the police until his arrest. His court date is being finalised.

