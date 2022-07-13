St James man accused of lottery scamming extradited to US

Entornointeligente.com /

A Jamaican man accused of fleecing elderly United States citizens in a lottery scam has been extradited.

The US Department of Justice says 40-year-old Damone Oakley of Point district in St James made his initial appearance in federal court in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Oakley is charged on a 16-count indictment with mail and wire fraud.

The indictment was filed in the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania in June 2021 and was unsealed after his extradition.

According to the indictment, Oakley sought to unlawfully enrich himself through a fraudulent sweepstakes scheme targeting the elderly.

