St James couple on cocaine charges slapped with environmental breaches

Sheena and Chad Headley, the St James couple before the court in relation to the seizure of cocaine valued at $85 million, are facing fresh charges of housing endangered animals.

The St James Parish Court was informed that they have been charged with breaches of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Endangered Species (Protection) Act.

Matthew Ricketts, legal officer for the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), told presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley that there are 146 listed pieces of information on prosecutorial documents concerning the breaches.

Ricketts told the court that the breaches were discovered during a site inspection of the couple’s home on June 21, where several enclosures with exotic animals were reportedly found.

«In terms of the state of the file, are you ready?» Ashley asked Ricketts.

