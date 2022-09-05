St Hilda's Diocesan High School facing teacher, furniture shortage

Entornointeligente.com /

St Hilda’s Diocesan High School in Brown’s Town, St Ann has been rocked by several late teacher resignations, leaving the all-girls institution short by six teachers.

The school is also short on furniture, with principal Heather Reid Johnson saying this should be remedied by Wednesday, as some desks and chairs are being repaired at the Brown’s Town High School.

«We are short six teachers and some of these are due to late resignations; we had three teachers resigning in the last two weeks,» Reid-Johnson told The Gleaner today.

The school is short of two teachers each for mathematics and chemistry, and one each for Spanish and visual arts.

Reid-Johnson said the school has advertised for teachers to fill the posts and with a few applications already in hand, she is hoping to find suitable teachers to fill the positions.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com