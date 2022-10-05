St Elizabeth man charged for robbery at elderly woman's home

Entornointeligente.com /

A St Elizabeth man has been charged with burglary and robbery with aggravation following an incident in Top Hill, in the parish on Sunday.

He is 20-year-old Duranny Powell otherwise called ‘Zugu’, of Top Hill.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says about 11:00 p.m., Powell and another man kicked off the door to an elderly woman’s house and entered.

Armed with knives, they robbed her of money, jewellery and a washing machine, the CCU says.

Residents apprehended Powell as he tried to leave the community while the other man escaped.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com