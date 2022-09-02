St Dominic’s Children’s Home alleged abuser charged

After six days in police custody, the man accused of molesting more than 30 boys at the St Dominic’s Children’s Home in Belmont has been charged.
Investigators were yesterday given the green light by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge the 51-year-old in relation to the forced buggery, serious indecency and sexual assault of three of his alleged victims.
On Friday, the man was arrested at the St Ann’s Hospital by Sgt Baptiste and Woman Corporal Deonarine of the TTPS Child Protection Unit.
On that day, three witnesses positively identified the man as their alleged abuser.
The man, who was a staff member at the St Dominic’s Home when the alleged abuse occurred, was interviewed by police over the weekend in the presence of his sister. He told officers he too was a victim of abuse at the home.
Six former wards of the St Dominic’s Children’s Home have so far given statements to the police about abuse at the hands of the suspect.
The police reached out to others but they have declined to be interviewed, indicating that they have moved on with their lives and have families whom they do not want to find out what they went through at the home.
The suspect’s alleged predatory behaviour was outlined in the 1997 report of the Cabinet-appointed Robert Sabga Task Force that reviewed the operations of children’s homes and institutions in T&T.
«A male member of staff (who was once a resident there) is alleged to have perpetrated multiple sexual acts with a number of children up to the latter part of 1995. These included forced buggery; encouraging boys to have sex with each other while he watched; stripping and beating the older boys while the younger ones looked on; encouraging the children to ‘play’ with him, etc,» the report stated.
«He reportedly hit a child who once told about the ‘rough play’ at night. One young boy finally disclosed all and the alleged perpetrator was confronted. He admitted his actions and explained that he too had been abused at St Dominic’s,» the report added.
The home’s manager asked the alleged perpetrator to volunteer his resignation that day, and all his leave and entitlements were paid to him in full.
In an exclusive interview with Guardian Media two weeks ago, the man denied the allegations and said a lot can change in 20 years.
This, however, did not sit well with one of his accusers, who told the T&T Guardian he was «appalled, angry, upset, and hurt» by the man’s comments.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian