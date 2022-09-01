St Dominic’s alleged abuser has been charged

Entornointeligente.com /

In­ves­ti­ga­tors have been giv­en the all clear by the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions’ (DPP) to charge the man held in con­nec­tion with sex­u­al abuse claims at the St Do­minic’s Chil­dren’s Home more than 25 years ago.

The 51-year-old man is set to be hit with a slew of charges rang­ing from se­ri­ous in­de­cen­cy, bug­gery and sex­u­al as­sault.

On Fri­day a team of of­fi­cers went to the St Ann’s Hos­pi­tal and held the man.

He has been in cus­tody at the Besson Street Po­lice Sta­tion since then.

So far three wit­ness­es have pos­i­tive­ly iden­ti­fied the man as their al­leged abuser.

The man, who was a staff mem­ber at the St Do­minic’s Home when the al­leged abuse oc­curred, was in­ter­viewed by po­lice on Sat­ur­day, Sun­day and yes­ter­day in the pres­ence of his sis­ter.

He told of­fi­cers he too was a vic­tim of sex­u­al abuse at the home.

