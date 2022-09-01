St Dominic’s alleged abuser has been charged

Investigators have been given the all clear by the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) to charge the man held in connection with sexual abuse claims at the St Dominic’s Children’s Home more than 25 years ago.
The 51-year-old man is set to be hit with a slew of charges ranging from serious indecency, buggery and sexual assault.
On Friday a team of officers went to the St Ann’s Hospital and held the man.
He has been in custody at the Besson Street Police Station since then.
So far three witnesses have positively identified the man as their alleged abuser.
The man, who was a staff member at the St Dominic’s Home when the alleged abuse occurred, was interviewed by police on Saturday, Sunday and yesterday in the presence of his sister.
He told officers he too was a victim of sexual abuse at the home.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian