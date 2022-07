St Catherine’s most wanted deported from Cayman Islands

Entornointeligente.com /

Rudolph Shaw, who is considered St Catherine’s most wanted criminal, has been deported from the Cayman Islands.

The police say Shaw, otherwise called ‘Boxer’ or ‘Boxa’, was repatriated today.

He was apprehended on July 8 in the George Town area during a targeted operation by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, following collaboration between Jamaican law enforcement.

The police had reported that Shaw was previously pursued in Jamaica by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force and other police units but managed to elude capture before leaving the island by boat.

After pursuing several lines of investigation, in addition to boosting public awareness through social media platforms, information was received that Shaw was in the Cayman Islands, the police noted.

