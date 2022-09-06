St Catherine schools hopeful for successful year

Entornointeligente.com /

School officials at some St Catherine-based institutions were upbeat as they welcomed students on Monday morning, hopeful for a successful new school year.

For some, the orientation exercises were still ongoing, or extended. At St John’s Primary School, it was a very busy morning with queues of parents and students outside the school’s office even after 8 a.m.

However, according to school principal Louise Clarke, who spoke to The Gleaner , the administration and teaching staff were well prepared for the crowd.

«It’s [been] a long morning, so, a lot of the parents are coming to the compound for the first time and want to meet the teachers. They are seeing teachers for the first time too if they did not come out last week and they just want to ensure that their children are comfortable, and we try to facilitate them,» she said.

Clarke said that Monday morning’s start would include an official civic ceremony, hoisting of the Jamaican flag and information sessions on the institution’s core values.

