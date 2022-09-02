1 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

St Catherine North Police list wanted men

The St Catherine North Police are making an urgent appeal to the following persons to turn themselves in to the Spanish Town Police immediately.

According to the police, these men are wanted for various crimes in the division.

They are:

1. Twenty-six-year-old Keno Bloomfield , otherwise called ‘Dutch’, ‘Daddy Earth’ and ‘Shooter’, of Tawes Meadows, Spanish Town in St. Catherine. He is wanted for murder .

2. Jermaine Spooner, otherwise called ‘Duggs’ of Corletts Road, Spanish Town in St. Catherine. He is wanted for murder.

