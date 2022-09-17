St Catherine hold JC to 0-0 draw

Entornointeligente.com /

Walker Cup champions St Catherine High held last season’s beaten finalists, Jamaica College (JC), to a 0-0 draw in their Group A ISSA-Manning Cup match at the Spanish Town Prison Oval yesterday.

St Catherine dominated the game for the first hour and had only themselves to blame for not going ahead.

Although St Catherine’s coach, Anthony Patrick, thought his team was wasteful, he believes it was a deserved point for both teams.

«The first half we pushed JC back a whole lot. We really played well and we should have got the go-ahead goal.

«Early in the second half, JC took charge and in the latter parts we started to play again and overall it was a good game. The points were shared and I am satisfied with that,» he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com