St Catherine stopped St Jago 1-0 in their ISSA/Digicel schoolboy football match at Spanish Prison Oval today.

Romaine Walters’ 37th-minute header separated the participants in the Spanish Town derby after a Jaheim Walters’ right-side free-kick picked him out at the far post.

The win carries St Caterine to seven points, with St Jago remaining on four. Both, who are in Zone B, play three matches.

