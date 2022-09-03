St. Ann’s cultural icons recognised in heritage series

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s historical and cultural icons who hail from St. Ann were recognised during the recent virtual heritage series, ‘Salute to the Parish of St Ann’.

It was the second virtual staging of the series, ‘Salute to the Parish’, developed by the Institute of Jamaica, a division of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

The programme, designed to celebrate the achievements of citizens and the contribution they have made, place specific emphasis on a different parish each year.

Speaking at the event, portfolio minister, Olivia Grange, said that Jamaica’s first capital, named Sevilla la Nueva (New Seville) was founded by Juan de Esquivel, the first Spanish governor of Jamaica in 1509.

New Seville is situated approximately one mile west of the town of St Ann’s Bay. Seville was regarded as the Spanish capital for 23 years.

