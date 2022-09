Entornointeligente.com /

There was a drive-by killing in St. Ann on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Nicardo Bishop of Parry Town. Bishop was walking in the community about 2:00 p.m. when a car drove up and occupants of the vehicle opened fire, hitting him several times. Bishop was later pronounced dead at hospital.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

