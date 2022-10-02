St Ann chamber hails late stalwart Dr Roosevelt Crooks

Entornointeligente.com /

St Ann Chamber of Commerce President Dr Ransford Davidson has hailed medical doctor Roosevelt Crooks for his contribution to the parish.

Crooks died on Wednesday after ailing for some time.

Crooks was well known for the services he offered through the Ocho Rios-based Lifeline Medical Response and Ambulance Services, which he founded several years ago.

A staunch tourism stakeholder, having served as chairman of the Ocho Rios Resort Board, along with being a known musician and singer, Crooks will be remembered for the significant work he did in St Ann, Davidson told The Gleaner .

«His work has been significant especially in St Ann, particularly as it relates to the health industry just by establishing his company with respect to his response units which provided support to hospitals and local clinics and so on,» Davidson noted.

