St Andrew retains JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championship title

St Andrew has retained its title after topping the points standing at the 2022 Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA)/Sagicor National Athletics Championship at the National Stadium in Kingston, today.

The two-time defending champion scored 272.5 points to win the 37th staging of the competition.

St Thomas finished second on 256 points after all 50 finals were completed on today’s second day.

Third was St Catherine with 194 points. St Elizabeth amassed 186 points.

The athletes from Kingston rounded out the top five on 165.5 points.

