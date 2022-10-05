SRP robbed of car at gunpoint in Curepe

A Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer was robbed of his Toyota Axio motorcar during the early hours on Sunday.
Police said the 40-year-old Curepe man, who is assigned to the Immigration Detention Centre in Aripo, arrived home around 3.32 am, when he was approached by a lone suspect as he got out of the vehicle to open his gate.
The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the officer and ordered him not to move. The officer ran into his yard and raised an alarm. The suspect then got into the vehicle and sped off towards the Southern Main Road, Curepe.
Tunapuna police are investigating.
In an unrelated incident, Tunapuna police are meanwhile searching for two Spanish suspects who robbed a Macoya man of cash and valuables on Sunday night.
Police said the 26-year-old victim was walking to his apartment building at Venus Drive, Macoya Extension, around 7.30 pm when he was approached by the suspects, one of whom was armed with a cutlass.
Fearful, the victim handed over the knapsack which contained $13,000 in cash and one JBL Bluetooth speaker valued at $250.
The suspects later escaped on foot.
Man 60, arrested for
robbery at school
A 60-year-old man of Pinto Road, Arima, was arrested and charged in relation to a robbery at the Arima Government Girls’ Primary School over the weekend.
School officials reported a break-in at the institution between September 30 and October 3. Two Lasko fans, one gas tank and a quantity of cleaning and sanitising supplies were reportedly stolen during the period.
The break-in was confirmed by a school security officer when she carried checks at the school on Monday morning.
After officers viewed CCTV footage and conducted investigations, they received information and went to the Santa Rosa RC Cemetery, where they found the suspect with the stolen items.
The suspect sought to escape the officers by running through the cemetery but fell on one of the tombs and was held.
He later led officers to one of the covered graves, where they found the items stashed inside.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment before being charged.
