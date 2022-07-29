SRP accused of assault, attempting to force gun into woman’s mouth

Entornointeligente.com /

A Spe­cial Re­serve Po­lice of­fi­cer is ex­pect­ed to ap­pear be­fore a Jus­tice of the Peace charged with com­mon as­sault and rob­bery with vi­o­lence which oc­curred on Sun­day 24 Ju­ly, 2022.

PC De­von Camp­bell, 41, last at­tached to the Oropouche Po­lice Sta­tion was al­so charged with de­mand­ing mon­ey by men­ace, fol­low­ing ad­vice re­ceived from Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions, Roger Gas­pard SC, on Thurs­day 28 Ju­ly, 2022.

A fe­male vic­tim re­port­ed to of­fi­cers of the Pro­fes­sion­al Stan­dards Bu­reau (PSB), that she was at the ac­cused’s ad­dress on Sun­day 24th Ju­ly, 2022, when they got in­to a heat­ed al­ter­ca­tion.

Dur­ing the in­ci­dent, the ac­cused al­leged­ly phys­i­cal­ly as­sault­ed the vic­tim and took a quan­ti­ty of cash and jew­ellery from her pos­ses­sion.

He is then al­leged to have point­ed his li­censed firearm at her face and tried to put it in­to her mouth.

He al­so al­leged­ly de­mand­ed that she give him a quan­ti­ty of cash.

An in­ves­ti­ga­tion was launched in­to the mat­ter and of­fi­cers of the PSB con­duct­ed an ex­er­cise spear­head­ed by W/Snr. Supt. Suzette Mar­tin, on Wednes­day 27 Ju­ly, 2022.

Dur­ing the ex­er­cise, the ac­cused was ar­rest­ed. Camp­bell was charged by WPC Fran­cis al­so of the PSB on Thurs­day 28 Ju­ly, 2022.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com