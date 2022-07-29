SRP accused of assault, attempting to force gun into woman’s mouth

A Special Reserve Police officer is expected to appear before a Justice of the Peace charged with common assault and robbery with violence which occurred on Sunday 24 July, 2022.
PC Devon Campbell, 41, last attached to the Oropouche Police Station was also charged with demanding money by menace, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on Thursday 28 July, 2022.
A female victim reported to officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB), that she was at the accused’s address on Sunday 24th July, 2022, when they got into a heated altercation.
During the incident, the accused allegedly physically assaulted the victim and took a quantity of cash and jewellery from her possession.
He is then alleged to have pointed his licensed firearm at her face and tried to put it into her mouth.
He also allegedly demanded that she give him a quantity of cash.
An investigation was launched into the matter and officers of the PSB conducted an exercise spearheaded by W/Snr. Supt. Suzette Martin, on Wednesday 27 July, 2022.
During the exercise, the accused was arrested. Campbell was charged by WPC Francis also of the PSB on Thursday 28 July, 2022.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian