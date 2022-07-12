Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM

Entornointeligente.com /

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s lawmakers agreed to elect a new president next week but struggled Tuesday to decide on the makeup of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse.

Suffering from severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine, protesters on Saturday stormed embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home, his seaside office and the official residence of his prime minister in the most dramatic day of a three-month crisis.

Both officials agreed to concede to demands they resign: Rajapaksa promised to step down Wednesday, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place.

As anger mounted, particularly against Rajapaksa and his influential family, immigration officials said one of the president’s brothers tried to leave the country on Monday night.

Local media reported he was not able to.

