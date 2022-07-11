Sri Lanka in political vacuum as talks go on amid crisis

Entornointeligente.com /

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka was in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country’s deep economic woes.

Protesters remained in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, his seaside office and the prime minister’s official home, which they stormed on Saturday demanding the two leaders step down.

It marked the most dramatic day of protests during three months of a relentless crisis that has pushed many to the brink of despair amid acute shortages of fuel, food, medicine and other necessities.

The protesters, who come from all walks of life, vowed to stay put until the resignations of the leaders are official.

Rajapaksa has said he will step down on Wednesday, according to the parliamentary speaker.

