Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM

Entornointeligente.com /

By KR­IS­HAN FRAN­CIS and KRU­TI­KA PATHI | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

COLOM­BO, Sri Lan­ka (AP) — Sri Lan­ka’s pres­i­dent fled the coun­try Wednes­day, plung­ing a coun­try al­ready reel­ing from eco­nom­ic chaos in­to more po­lit­i­cal tur­moil. Pro­test­ers de­mand­ing a change in lead­er­ship then trained their ire on the prime min­is­ter and stormed his of­fice.

Pres­i­dent Gotabaya Ra­japak­sa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Mal­dives — and he made his prime min­is­ter the act­ing pres­i­dent in his ab­sence. That ap­peared to on­ly fur­ther roil pas­sions in the is­land na­tion, which has been gripped for months by an eco­nom­ic melt­down that has trig­gered se­vere short­ages of food and fu­el.

Thou­sands of pro­test­ers — who had an­tic­i­pat­ed that Prime Min­is­ter Ranil Wick­remesinghe would be put in charge and want­ed him gone — ral­lied out­side his of­fice com­pound and some scaled the walls. The crowd roared its sup­port for and tossed wa­ter bot­tles to those charg­ing in.

Dozens could lat­er be seen in­side the of­fice or stand­ing on a rooftop ter­race wav­ing Sri Lan­ka’s flag — the lat­est in a se­ries of takeovers of gov­ern­ment build­ings by demon­stra­tors seek­ing a new gov­ern­ment.

«We need both … to go home,» said Supun Eran­ga, a 28-year-old civ­il ser­vant in the crowd. «Ranil couldn’t de­liv­er what he promised dur­ing his two months, so he should quit. All Ranil did was try to pro­tect the Ra­japak­sas.»

But Wick­remesinghe ap­peared on tele­vi­sion to re­it­er­ate that he would not leave un­til a new gov­ern­ment was in place — though he urged the Par­lia­ment speak­er to find a new prime min­is­ter agree­able to both the gov­ern­ment and the op­po­si­tion. It was not clear when that would hap­pen, in part be­cause the op­po­si­tion is deeply frac­tured.

Al­though he fled, Ra­japak­sa has yet to of­fi­cial­ly re­sign, but the speak­er of the par­lia­ment said the pres­i­dent as­sured him he would lat­er in the day.

The po­lit­i­cal im­passe has on­ly threat­ened to wors­en the bank­rupt na­tion’s eco­nom­ic col­lapse since the ab­sence of an al­ter­na­tive gov­ern­ment could de­lay a hoped-for bailout from the In­ter­na­tion­al Mon­e­tary Fund. In the mean­time, the coun­try is re­ly­ing on aid from neigh­bour­ing In­dia and from Chi­na.

Po­lice ini­tial­ly used tear gas to try to dis­perse the pro­test­ers out­side the prime min­is­ter’s of­fice but failed, and more and more marched down the lane to­ward the com­pound. As he­li­copters flew over­head, some demon­stra­tors held up their mid­dle fin­gers.

Even­tu­al­ly se­cu­ri­ty forces ap­peared to give up, with some re­treat­ing from the area and oth­ers sim­ply stand­ing around the over­run com­pound. In­side the build­ing, the mood was cel­e­bra­to­ry, as peo­ple sprawled on el­e­gant so­fas, watched TV, and held mock meet­ings in wood-pan­elled con­fer­ence rooms. Some wan­dered around as if tour­ing a mu­se­um.

«We will cook here, eat here and live here. We will stay un­til (Wick­remesinghe) hands over his res­ig­na­tion,» said Lahiru Ishara, 32, a su­per­vi­sor at a su­per­mar­ket in Colom­bo who has been a part of the protests since they kicked off in April. «There’s no oth­er al­ter­na­tive.»

Chief of De­fense Staff Gen. Shaven­dra Sil­va is­sued an­oth­er call for calm Wednes­day and asked the pub­lic to co­op­er­ate with se­cu­ri­ty forces. Sim­i­lar com­ments in re­cent days ran­kled op­po­si­tion law­mak­ers, who in­sist­ed that civil­ian lead­ers would be the ones to find a so­lu­tion.

Over the week­end, pro­test­ers seized the pres­i­dent’s home and of­fice and the of­fi­cial res­i­dence of the prime min­is­ter fol­low­ing months of demon­stra­tions that have all but dis­man­tled the Ra­japak­sa fam­i­ly’s po­lit­i­cal dy­nasty, which ruled Sri Lan­ka for most of the past two decades.

On Wednes­day morn­ing, Sri Lankans con­tin­ued to stream in­to the pres­i­den­tial palace, where peo­ple have flocked for days — swim­ming in the pool, mar­vel­ling at the paint­ings and loung­ing on the beds piled high with pil­lows.

At dawn, the pro­test­ers took a break from chant­i­ng as the Sri Lankan na­tion­al an­them blared from speak­ers. A few waved the flag.

Pro­test­ers ac­cuse the pres­i­dent and his rel­a­tives of si­phon­ing mon­ey from gov­ern­ment cof­fers for years and Ra­japak­sa’s ad­min­is­tra­tion of has­ten­ing the coun­try’s col­lapse by mis­man­ag­ing the econ­o­my.

The fam­i­ly has de­nied the cor­rup­tion al­le­ga­tions, but Ra­japak­sa ac­knowl­edged some of his poli­cies con­tributed to the melt­down, which has left the is­land na­tion laden with debt and un­able to pay for im­ports of ba­sic ne­ces­si­ties.

The short­ages have sown de­spair among Sri Lan­ka’s 22 mil­lion peo­ple and were all the more shock­ing be­cause, be­fore the re­cent cri­sis, the econ­o­my had been ex­pand­ing and a com­fort­able mid­dle class was grow­ing.

«Not on­ly Gotabaya and Ranil, all 225 mem­bers of Par­lia­ment should go home. Be­cause for the last few decades, fam­i­ly pol­i­tics have ru­ined our coun­try,» said Madu­san­ka Per­era, a labour­er who came to Colom­bo from the out­skirts the day pro­test­ers oc­cu­pied the first gov­ern­ment build­ings. He lost his job, and his fa­ther, a dri­ver, can’t do his be­cause of fu­el short­ages.

«I’m 29 years old — I should be hav­ing the best time of life but in­stead I don’t have a job, no mon­ey and no life,» he said.

As the protests es­ca­lat­ed Wednes­day out­side the prime min­is­ter’s com­pound, his of­fice im­posed a state of emer­gency that gives broad­er pow­ers to the mil­i­tary and po­lice and de­clared an im­me­di­ate cur­few in the west­ern province that in­cludes Colom­bo. It was un­clear what ef­fect the cur­few would have: Some ig­nored it, while many oth­ers rarely leave their homes any­way be­cause of fu­el short­ages.

In his TV ap­pear­ance, Wick­remesinghe said he cre­at­ed a com­mit­tee of po­lice and mil­i­tary chiefs to re­store or­der.

The air force ear­li­er said in a state­ment that it pro­vid­ed an air­craft, with the de­fense min­istry ap­proval, for the pres­i­dent and his wife to trav­el to the Mal­dives, an arch­i­pel­ago in the In­di­an Ocean known for ex­clu­sive tourist re­sorts. It said all im­mi­gra­tion and cus­toms laws were fol­lowed.

The where­abouts of oth­er fam­i­ly mem­bers who had served in the gov­ern­ment, in­clud­ing sev­er­al who re­signed their posts in re­cent months, were un­cer­tain.

Sri Lankan pres­i­dents are pro­tect­ed from ar­rest while in pow­er, and it is like­ly Ra­japak­sa planned his es­cape while he still had con­sti­tu­tion­al im­mu­ni­ty. A cor­rup­tion law­suit against him in his for­mer role as a de­fense of­fi­cial was with­drawn when he was elect­ed pres­i­dent in 2019.

As­sum­ing Ra­japak­sa re­signs as planned, Sri Lankan law­mak­ers agreed to elect a new pres­i­dent on Ju­ly 20 who will serve the re­main­der of Ra­japak­sa’s term, which ends in 2024. That per­son could po­ten­tial­ly ap­point a new prime min­is­ter, who would then have to be ap­proved by Par­lia­ment.

«Gotabaya re­sign­ing is one prob­lem solved — but there are so many more,» said Bha­sura Wick­remesinghe, a 24-year-old stu­dent of mar­itime elec­tri­cal en­gi­neer­ing, who is not re­lat­ed to the prime min­is­ter.

He com­plained that Sri Lankan pol­i­tics have been dom­i­nat­ed for years by «old politi­cians» who all need to go. «Pol­i­tics needs to be treat­ed like a job — you need to have qual­i­fi­ca­tions that get you hired, not be­cause of what your last name is,» he said, re­fer­ring to the Ra­japak­sa fam­i­ly.

___

As­so­ci­at­ed Press writer Bharatha Mallawarachi con­tributed to this re­port.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com