Sri Lanka Chaos, Biden Off to Mid East, US Inflation to 40 Year High, More

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – Here is today’s selection of top stories from The Associated Press at this hour to begin your day.

Todayâs Headlines President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away only hours before he promised to step down under pressure from protesters angry over economic chaos thatâ¦ Read More

Biden heads to the Middle East jittery about Iranian nuclear program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden starts the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency with a monumental task: assuring uneasy Israeli and Saudi Arabian officials that he is committed to preventingâ¦ Read More

Surging gas prices likely drove US inflation to 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation likely reached a new 40-year high in June, driven up by a spike in gas costs, more expensive food and rent, and pricier cars and hotel rooms. A government reportâ¦ Read More

Editor Selections Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after âunhingedâ White House meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a heated, «unhinged» dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states’ voting machines and then, in a lastâ¦ Read More

US and allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — With thousands of sanctions already imposed on Russia to flatten its economy, the U.S. and its allies are working on new measures to starve the Russian war machine while alsoâ¦ Read More

Biden to ping through Israelâs iconic spots on Middle East tour

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dash through Israel and the occupied West Bank this week is expected to cut across some of the region’s most iconic places. Both luxurious and grueling, Biden’sâ¦ Read More

Cross Section Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel trial, which generated intense interest for two months earlier this year as a livestreamed, no-holds-barred soap opera featuring one ofâ¦ Read More

Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of hisâ¦ Read More

Florida woman surprised by uninvited iguana, in her toilet

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman interrupted an uninvited guest in her bathroom on Saturday night. Michelle Reynolds told WSVN that she went downstairs to make herself a snack. After putting herâ¦ Read More

– Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com