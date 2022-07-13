Sri Lanka Chaos, Biden Off to Mid East, US Inflation to 40 Year High, More

– Advertisement – Here is today’s selection of top stories from The Associated Press at this hour to begin your day.
Todayâs Headlines President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away only hours before he promised to step down under pressure from protesters angry over economic chaos thatâ¦ Read More
Biden heads to the Middle East jittery about Iranian nuclear program
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden starts the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency with a monumental task: assuring uneasy Israeli and Saudi Arabian officials that he is committed to preventingâ¦ Read More
Surging gas prices likely drove US inflation to 40-year high
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation likely reached a new 40-year high in June, driven up by a spike in gas costs, more expensive food and rent, and pricier cars and hotel rooms. A government reportâ¦ Read More
Editor Selections Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after âunhingedâ White House meeting
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a heated, «unhinged» dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states’ voting machines and then, in a lastâ¦ Read More
US and allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion
WASHINGTON (AP) — With thousands of sanctions already imposed on Russia to flatten its economy, the U.S. and its allies are working on new measures to starve the Russian war machine while alsoâ¦ Read More
Biden to ping through Israelâs iconic spots on Middle East tour
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dash through Israel and the occupied West Bank this week is expected to cut across some of the region’s most iconic places. Both luxurious and grueling, Biden’sâ¦ Read More
Cross Section Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel trial, which generated intense interest for two months earlier this year as a livestreamed, no-holds-barred soap opera featuring one ofâ¦ Read More
Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting
HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of hisâ¦ Read More
Florida woman surprised by uninvited iguana, in her toilet
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman interrupted an uninvited guest in her bathroom on Saturday night. Michelle Reynolds told WSVN that she went downstairs to make herself a snack. After putting herâ¦ Read More
– Advertisement –
LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer