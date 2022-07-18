Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests

Entornointeligente.com /

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country’s lawmakers are set to elect a new president.

Ranil Wickremesinghe became acting president on Friday after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled abroad and resigned after monthslong mass protests over the country’s economic collapse.

Wickremesinghe’s move to impose a state of emergency comes as protests demanding his resignation have continued in most parts of the country, with some burning his effigy.

Wickremesinghe said in a statement that negotiations for a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund were nearing conclusion while discussions for assistance with foreign countries were also progressing. There has been no comment from IMF to Wickremesinghe’s assessment of the bailout talks.

He said that relief was being provided to people and steps taken to resolve shortages of fuel and cooking gas.

