Sprint king Kerley grabs 100m gold in US clean sweep

Entornointeligente.com /

World champion in the 100m Fred Kerley completes an extraordinary journey to the title of world’s fastest man. Kerley competes in the Men’s 100 Metres qualifying race at the 2022 World Championships in Athletics, hosted by the USA for the first time. (AA) American Fred Kerley has stormed to victory in the men's 100m, leading a US clean sweep at the World Championships in Oregon.

Kerley, in lane four, was down on Marvin Bracy for 95 metres of the tight race on Saturday, but managed to outdip his teammate for victory in 9.86 seconds at Eugene's Hayward Field.

Bracy took silver in 9.88sec, Trayvon Bromell claiming bronze in the same time for a third-ever 100m world championship clean sweep for the United States after 1983 and 1991.

The fourth of the strong US quartet, Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion from Doha in 2019 who was banned from the Tokyo Olympics for missing three doping tests, finished sixth (10.01) despite an electric start.

«We said we were going to do it and we did! USA, baby!» Olympic silver medallist Kerley said to roars of approval and applause from a partisan home crowd.

«I didn’t know until I looked up and saw the clock with my name ‘Fred Kerley’ on it.

«It means a lot and I’ve done something not many 400m runners have done,» Kerley said, adding: «I know today opened up many doors for me. The future is bright for me.»

Fred Kerley – 9.86 – leads a US SWEEP! pic.twitter.com/XQeFF5puVh

— TTFCA (@TTFCA) July 17, 2022 The last US cleansweep featured Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell, something not lost on the modest Kerley or silver medallist Bracy.

«It's amazing to be among the great, they did it in 1991, we did in 2022,» he said.

Bracy added: «This is history, to be part of something that has only happened three times ever just means the world to me.»

Bracy said he had been fortunate to be drawn in the inside lane to the winner.

Late-charging Kerley

It was far from plain sailing for the in-form Kerley, who set out his stall with a heat-winning 9.79sec on Friday, as all the sprinters got off to a good start.

Bracy and Coleman looked like they might deprive Kerley of a gold many had predicted he would win.

But they hadn't counted on his savage finishing skills, the former 400m runner showing all his strength at the line. Bromell also left it late to sneak onto the podium from lane eight.

As the crowd realised it was a US clean sweep, chants of «U-S-A» rang out and flags brandished.

READ MORE: Felix signs off with a bronze at world championships

WORLD CHAMPION ‼️ @fkerley99 🇺🇸 storms to 9.86 to strike 100m 🥇 in front of a roaring home crowd 👏

🥈 @_BraceYaself 🇺🇸 9.88 (.874)

🥉 @TrayvonBromell 🇺🇸 9.88 (.876)

USA GOES 1-2-3! HISTORY! #WorldAthleticsChamps @usatf pic.twitter.com/zfVcnFwnZl

— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 17, 2022 Source: AFP

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com