S'porean Dickson Yeo's detention: Countries educating citizens as spy war heats up

Entornointeligente.com / SINGAPORE – The spy war is likely to heat up as tensions between China and the United States increase, said an academic who specialises in security issues.

Mr Muhammad Faizal Abdul Rahman, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said: “South-east Asia, due to its international connectivity, talent pool and importance in China-US competition, could see more espionage and covert influence activities.”

Please subscribe or log in to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month Latest headlines and exclusive stories In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months* Subscribe now *Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST’s Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com