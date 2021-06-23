 S'porean Dickson Yeo's detention: Countries educating citizens as spy war heats up » EntornoInteligente
23 junio, 2021

S'porean Dickson Yeo's detention: Countries educating citizens as spy war heats up

Entornointeligente.com / SINGAPORE – The spy war is likely to heat up as tensions between China and the United States increase, said an academic who specialises in security issues.

Mr Muhammad Faizal Abdul Rahman, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said: “South-east Asia, due to its international connectivity, talent pool and importance in China-US competition, could see more espionage and covert influence activities.”

