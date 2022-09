Entornointeligente.com /

US based Spirit Airlines is increasing service to Jamaica with direct nonstop flights between Connecticut and Montego Bay. The service will begin on December 15 this year and operate four times weekly. Delano Seiveright, Senior Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, says the new flight will boost the number of gateways to Jamaica.

