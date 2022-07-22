Spicemas receives donation from The People’s Republic of China

Entornointeligente.com /

SOURCE- LOOP NEWS: The Peopleâs Republic of China has donated $40,000 EC dollars to the Spicemas Corporation, to help ensure the successful staging of Spicemas 2022.

The grant was handed over on Thursday to Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture, Ron Redhead and Chief Executive Officer of Spicemas Corporation Kelvin Jacob, by Ambassador of the Peopleâs Republic of China to Grenada Wei Hongtian.

The presentation was made in the Ministry of Works Conference room.

Minister Redhead expressed gratitude for the kind gesture. He said, «the donation will go a long way in ensuring that we stage a successful carnival 2022».

Ambassador of the Peopleâs Republic of China to Grenada, Wei Hongtian, said «the embassy is happy to provide support to the Corporation, which will result in an economic boost and support that will also benefit the tourism sector».

The Spicemas Corporationâs CEO Kelvin Jacob said, «following a two-year suspension of Spicemas, they welcome the grant from the Peopleâs Republic of China».

