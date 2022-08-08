Spicemas 2022 Groovy Monarch, Soca Monarch and Panorama results

Entornointeligente.com /

Commancheros have captured Senior Panorama Champions in Spicemas 2022, amassing 272 points.

SpiceMas Panorama 2022 results Shem «Terra D Governor» Bernard captured the Power Soca Monarch, amassing 262 points

Spicemas 2022 Soca Monarch results Rashid «Crayve» Julien captured the 2022 Groovy Monarch title, amassing 273 points

Spicemas Groovy Monarch 2022 results Spicemas Carnival 2022 running order of bands for Monday 8 August 2022 through Tuesday, August 2022: Jouvert through Carnival Tuesday.

Jouvert Band: Call Time 5 am Monday Nite Mas Bands: Call Time 8 pm GMBA Bands assemble at Grand Anse Post Office on Carnival Tuesday – Traditional bands will lead off. Call Time 10 am NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report .

