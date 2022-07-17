Spectators injured in crash at Vernamfield

Entornointeligente.com /

One woman is dead and other spectators were injured in a crash at the Vernamfield Aerodrome in Clarendon on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at Drag Rivals, a drag racing event being staged at the airstrip.

One of the cars in action veered off the track and ran into the crowd of spectators standing on the sidelines after launch.

More to come on this developing story.

