Dominica’s Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has said that a special fund in the amount of $1.0 million will be established to support large banana farmers on the island.

Skerrit said a fixed number of banana farmers will be targeted based on their historical performance and growth potential.

Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit

