Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Joseph Isaac, represented Dominica at the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today Monday September 19, 2022 at Westminster Abbey.

The State Funeral took place at 6 AM (11:00 AM BST). A committal service at the St George’s Chapel, in Windsor will take place later today.

