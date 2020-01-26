Speaker: Honour legacy of building

Entornointeligente.com /

HOUSE Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George has described the Red House as a symbol of continuity.

She was speaking Friday at the reopening of the Red House and the return of the Parliament to the Red House: Appreciating our Heritage.

Both Houses of Parliament returned to the Red House after eight years at Tower D, International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.

Annisette-George spoke of the history of the Red House, noting that it began as a government building and stored judicial records.

She noted that for the first time in history both north and south chambers would be used allowing for simultaneous sittings of the Parliament. She said the Red House reopening was being celebrated in two ways: with visible pomp and ceremony and also the invisible pioneering spirit of those who laid the foundations for political governance and activism in TT and the intangible symbolism of the structure to generations in this country.

She called on all members to “collectively and individually pledge in work and conduct to honour the legacy of the Red House with the depth of dedication, strenuous commitment and the unwavering service to TT which this building epitomises”.

