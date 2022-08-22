Speaker attends Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting in Canada

Entornointeligente.com /

Speak­er of the House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives Bridgid An­nisette-George and the Mem­ber of Par­lia­ment Lisa Mor­ris-Ju­lian are among over 500 par­lia­men­tar­i­ans, par­lia­men­tary staff and de­ci­sion mak­ers at­tend­ing the 65th Com­mon­wealth Par­lia­men­tary Con­fer­ence which is be­ing host­ed by the Com­mon­wealth Par­lia­men­tary As­so­ci­a­tion Cana­da Re­gion in Hal­i­fax, Cana­da.

The theme of the con­fer­ence, which will con­clude on Au­gust 26th, 2022, is «In­clu­sive, Ac­ces­si­ble, Ac­count­able and Strong Par­lia­ments; the Cor­ner­stone of Democ­ra­cy and Es­sen­tial for De­vel­op­ment».

This is one of the largest CPA gath­er­ings in which some of the most crit­i­cal is­sues fac­ing to­day’s mod­ern par­lia­ments and leg­is­la­tures will be ad­dressed.

Mem­bers will al­so elect the Chair­per­son of the CPA Ex­ec­u­tive Com­mit­tee, the Chair­per­son of the Com­mon­wealth Women Par­lia­men­tar­i­ans, the Chair­per­son of the CPA Small Branch­es and a new CPA Trea­sur­er.

